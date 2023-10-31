article

A Warren woman spent $10 on a whim when she decided to play a Michigan lottery game for the first time. She walked away with nearly $400,000 in winnings.

"Why not?" Shayla Kauflin thought after seeing the Lucky For Life ticket online while playing the Powerball. She told Michigan Lottery Connect she logged on the next day to see if she had won anything.

"…when I saw $390,000 pending, I started screaming, crying, and freaking out!" she said. "I called my husband to tell him how much I'd won, and he was concerned at first because he thought something was wrong."

The 39-year-old woman claimed her winnings as a lump sum payment versus the annuity payments of $25,000 a year for life.

She plans to take her winnings on a family trip to Disney before investing the rest.