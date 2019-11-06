Warren's Fouts wins, Flint's Weaver and marijuana businesses lose out in busy election day

Despite its statewide legalization, it appears that at least the sale of cannabis will remain restricted throughout much of southeast Michigan for the time being.

On the ballot in four cities, only one, Lincoln Park, approve the regulated sale of marijuana

Allen Park, Walled Lake, and Keego Harbor all voted no, with healthy margins between those disagreeing with the measure and those approving it. The breakdown of the numbers are below:

Lincoln Park Voted yes 1,751 - 1,374

Allen Park - Voted no 3,051 - 1,921

Walled Lake - Voted no 886 - 596

Keego Harbor - Voted no 309 - 163

Since approving its recreational use one year ago, Michigan has joined a growing number of states trying to figure out how to regulate the drug. The most recent move before elections was the state's regulatory board opening itself up to business applications. Even with the statewide legalization, many cities have opted out of the law.

Among the two big mayoral races, Warren's Fouts won a fourth term over City Councilwoman Kelly Colegio, with unofficial results reporting the incumbent receiving 57.5 percent of the vote to the challenger's 42.5 percent. The margin of victory for Fouts was close leading late into the night before the gap widened.

"I am not pessimistic or optimistic," Fouts said Tuesday night. "My opponent has gotten a lot of good television coverage. She has put on a good performance in all the stations. I don't know. We'll see how it goes."

Colegio told FOX 2 that she felt like she won tonight, regardless of the outcome.

"I have told my supporters and I have told my family that I felt either way that I won," Colegio said. "My kids and my grandkids will know that this was the day I stood up and said it wasn't okay. And I tried to make a difference."

Not all incumbents had a good night Nov. 5. Flint Mayor Karen Weaver lost her reelection bid to Michigan Rep. Sheldon Neeley, who eeked out a win 7,082 to 6,877. Neeley ran on a campaign of boosting transparency and publicizing financial information.

