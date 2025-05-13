Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit announces Michigan attorney general campaign

article

The Brief Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit is running for attorney general of Michigan. Savit was first elected to that role in 2020 and re-elected last year. Other candidates seeking AG include Democrat Mark Totten and Republican Kevin Kijewski.



Eli Savit, the prosecutor in Washtenaw County, is looking to head to Lansing.

Savit, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that he is running for Michigan attorney general.

The backstory:

He's currently in the midst of his second term as Washtenaw County prosecutor after winning the seat in 2020 and winning re-election last year. Before being elected to that role, Savit has served as a law clerk to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was a teacher, and also held the position of senior legal counsel for the city of Detroit.

"Our rights are under attack. As AG, my job will be to stand between Michiganders and those who seek to harm us," Savit said in a post announcing his campaign. "Whether it’s a corporate polluter, a shady business ripping off workers, or Donald Trump himself—I’m ready to fight back."

Dig deeper:

Michiganders will vote in the attorney general election next year, a position currently held by Dana Nessel.

Savit's Democratic competition currently includes former United States attorney Mark Totten.

On the Republican side, Birmingham attorney Kevin Kijewski is running.