Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit announces Michigan attorney general campaign
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eli Savit, the prosecutor in Washtenaw County, is looking to head to Lansing.
Savit, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that he is running for Michigan attorney general.
The backstory:
He's currently in the midst of his second term as Washtenaw County prosecutor after winning the seat in 2020 and winning re-election last year. Before being elected to that role, Savit has served as a law clerk to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was a teacher, and also held the position of senior legal counsel for the city of Detroit.
"Our rights are under attack. As AG, my job will be to stand between Michiganders and those who seek to harm us," Savit said in a post announcing his campaign. "Whether it’s a corporate polluter, a shady business ripping off workers, or Donald Trump himself—I’m ready to fight back."
Dig deeper:
Michiganders will vote in the attorney general election next year, a position currently held by Dana Nessel.
Savit's Democratic competition currently includes former United States attorney Mark Totten.
On the Republican side, Birmingham attorney Kevin Kijewski is running.
The Source: Information from the Washtenaw County website was used to report this story.