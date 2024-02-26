Watch: Bear trio gets evicted from building in California's Lake Tahoe

A family of three black bears had bear-ly moved into a building in California ’s Lake Tahoe when they got the boot.

Video recorded on Feb. 25 and shared by nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch shows a bear ripping off a boarded section of a building. Bears are then seen exiting through the same boarded section of the building, leaving a crawl space underneath.

People are then seen securely boarding up the hole in the side of the structure.

"The anatomy of an urbanized black break-in, eviction, and seclusion, all within 25 minutes," Sielsch wrote in an Instagram post. "I responded from home, and I live 6.2 miles from this spot."

"We've had to keep this family of three honest, and try and discourage urban life four times in the last three months," Sielsch added.

Sielsch told Storyful he believed it was the same family of bears spotted in the building in January.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated the bear helped the other animals escape from the building. It has been updated for accuracy.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.