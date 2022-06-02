Watch Live: Republican gubernatorial candidate debate at Mackinac Policy Conference

Four Republican candidates for governor will square off in a debate at the Mackinac Island Policy Conference at 4:30 today hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Tudor Dixon, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldono will take part in the debate, which you can watch live in the video player below. If the player does not load, CLICK HERE.

The highest-profile candidate - James Craig - won't be in the mix however after a judge declined to put the former Detroit police chief on the Republican ballot.

He was the third candidate to lose a court challenge after election staff said campaign petitions were marred by fraudulent signatures.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said she must abide by a Michigan appeals court decision released Wednesday that kept two other Republicans, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey, off the Aug. 2 ballot.

In Craig’s case, election staff said he appeared to have only about 10,200 valid signatures after subtracting 9,879.

He argued that the state had an obligation to go line by line, comparing signatures to the eligible voter file before striking them. Only 20% of the suspicious signatures were formally checked.

But the appeals court said that wasn’t necessary.

"The board ... had a clear legal duty to investigate, but it did not have a clear legal duty to conduct a comparison of each fraudulent signature against the qualified voter file," the court said in a 3-0 opinion in Johnson’s case.

--The Associated Press contributed to this report

