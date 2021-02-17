WATCH LIVE AT NOON: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives COVID-19 update

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference Wednesday where she'll give an update on the state's COVID-19 response.

She'll be speaking at 12 p.m. alongside her chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. FOX 2 will stream the press conference onsite and on Facebook.

Even with a blast of winter air cooping up residents in Michigan, much of the state remains open for business as the seven-day average for new coronavirus infections has fallen to below a thousand. The state's most populated counties are also seeing noticeable declines, with Metro Detroit seeing double-digit drops in new cases over the last couple of weeks.

During the last press conference, Khaldun pointed to encouraging metrics including a positive test rate of 3.5%.

Both local and federal health officials have spoken in parallel about the near-arrival of millions of new coronavirus vaccines. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country is on track to make every citizen eligible for a vaccine by April.

That doesn't mean the availability will climb to several hundred million all at once since both vaccines on the market will require two doses. But with progress being made from the 1-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, it may only be a few months before residents without comorbidities or employed in essential industries could get the poke.

The threat of a new COVID-19 variant is making some officials uneasy about what happens when people start returning to communal settings like classrooms and office spaces. On Tuesday, the health department said 90 cases of the B.1.1.7 mutation had been identified in a mid-Michigan prison. Another 67 have been confirmed in other counties.

Layered over those virus dynamics are political ones. Schools waiting to reopen have been urged by the governor to offer some form of in-person learning by the beginning of March. Recent surveys show a large majority of districts already offer the option.

However, already-approved funding to the tune of $1.6 billion from Congress that was intended for Michigan schools has been tied up in the legislature as it debates with Whitmer about her pandemic powers.

As both groups work toward a budget agreement for the next fiscal year, the legislature has declined to appropriate the extra funding until Whitmer relinquishes her authority to open and close in-person learning.

On Tuesday, county superintendents chastised lawmakers for using students as a bargaining chip.