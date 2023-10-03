WATCH LIVE: Massive fire rips through Southgate senior apartment complex

article

Southgate firefighters are battling a massive fire at a senior apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the Meadows of Southgate on Allen Road around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Fire crews arrived and send out a second alarm to seek more help to the scene.

Video from SKYFOX shows the fire ripping through the T-shaped building as fire crews stretched to fight the fire.

The apartment building is not an assisted living facility or nursing home – it is an apartment complex for people 55 and older.

At least four firehoses were stretched spraying water on the fire.

It's unknown if there are any injuries or how the fire started.

Many people we spoke with are obviously concerned about where they will go as they try to figure out what to do next.

