Watch Michigan GOP governor candidates in the final debate before the Aug. 2 primary

With less than a week to go until the field of republicans hoping to take leadership of the state, Michigan GOP candidates will have one final chance to make sure their positions on the issues are known during the last debate.

Michigan Republican candidates Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke, and Garrett Soldano are the remaining five GOP candidates from a once-crowded field. All five will take part in the final GOP debate on Wednesday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and you can stream it live on this page.

This will be the third and final debate of the GOP leaders ahead of the Michigan Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Wednesday's debate is taking place at the UWM Sports Complex Auditorium in Pontiac and is being hosted by the Oakland County GOP.

Five leading candidates including James Craig and Perry Johnson, were blocked from the ballot after signatures were found to be fraudulent.

Wednesday's debate is being moderated by WJR’s Kevin Dietz & Tom Jordan & USA Today’s Ingrid Jaques.