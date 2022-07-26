Michigan primary and general election: Key dates to know ahead of voting

The two dates that Michigan voters should have circled on their calendars this year if they plan on voting are in August and November.

Michigan's primary race is scheduled for Aug. 2 and the general election is set for Nov. 8.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on each voting day.

However, there are other key dates that might be handy to know for those who plan on voting online or want to do so by absentee ballot.

Statewide primary election dates

Last day to register to vote online: Monday, July 18

Return absentee ballot by mail to avoid potential for mailing delays: Monday, July 18

Last day to request an absentee ballot online or by mail: Up to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 29

Vote early by absentee ballot at your clerk’s office: Through Monday, August 1 at 4 p.m.

Register to vote in person at your clerk’s office: Through Tuesday, August 2 at 8 p.m.

Return absentee ballot to your designated drop box or local clerk’s office by hand: By 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2

Statewide general election dates