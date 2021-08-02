WATCH: Planes roar into Willow Run Airport for Thunder Over Michigan Air Show

Planes arrived at Willow Run on Monday, ahead of the weekend's festivities.

The aircraft will be performing this weekend during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show.

Morning shows at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, B-25 "Mitchell Madness, and the F-35 Demo Team. Afternoon shows at 1:30 p.m. both days include the B-25 "Mitchell Madness" and the U.S. Air Force. Thunderbirds.

Learn more and get tickets here.