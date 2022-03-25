WATCH: Sheriff confronts Florida man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old Michigan girl, other children

article

A Florida man is in custody after he allegedly flew to Michigan to sexually assault a girl he met online.

Peter Pejic, 22, returned to Michigan in handcuffs Tuesday night and was greeted by Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson.

According to Swanson, Pejic met a 12-year-old Flint girl on Instagram and groomed her.

He's then accused of traveling to Michigan from West Palm Beach. Swanson said Pejic convinced the child to wait for him in a church parking lot late one night, took her to a hotel, and sexually assaulted her.

Swanson said he then returned to Florida. The investigation started when the child's guardians took her to a hospital for treatment.

The Genesee County GHOST team worked with authorities in Florida to figure out where Pejic lived and secure a warrant.

On Sunday, Pejic was taken into custody in Florida and flown back to Michigan, where Swanson met him at Detroit Metro Airport.

Before he was arrested, Pejic is also accused of traveling to Washington to sexually assault a 16-year-old and Oregon to sexually assault a 14-year-old.

Swanson said the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when available.

