WATCH: West Michigan police rescue fisherman who fell through ice on lake

The Brief A fisherman was rescued after falling through ice on a Kalamazoo lake. Police found the man submerged up to his shoulders when they arrived Wednesday morning. This rescue has prompted a reminder about using caution when temperatures are fluctuating, and ice conditions can change quickly.



A fishing trip Wednesday morning nearly ended in tragedy after a fisherman fell through the ice of a west Michigan lake.

Thankfully, Kalamazoo public safety officers were able to rescue the man, who was almost completely submerged and clinging to a piece of ice.

The backstory:

Kalamazoo officers were called to a lake in the 3700 block of Greenleaf Circle just before 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a man was in the water. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old fisherman submerged to his shoulders and holding onto a piece of unstable ice.

Due to unsafe ice conditions, officers were initially unable to reach the man without specialized equipment. Once Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Squad 6 members arrived, they put on cold-weather gear and entered the lake.

Officers were then able to place a life preserver around the man and pull him from the water.

Once the man was out of the water, he was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Big picture view:

Police are using the rescue as a reminder to be careful on frozen lakes, especially when temperatures are fluctuating and ice conditions can change rapidly.

The Source: This information is from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.