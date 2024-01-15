Water main break, fire hydrant crash cause flooding in Detroit

Darek Parshay was greeted with a flooded street when he left his northwest Detroit home Monday morning.

"I had to go around the block actually to get in," he said.

Parshay lives on Lindsay Street near Clarita. A broken water main identified by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) sent freezing water into the street.

"We’ve been here for almost 13 years and we never had a problem like that," Parshay said.

The issue is exacerbated by below freezing temperatures.

"I'm hoping it doesn’t get so bad where it cracks our pipes in the basement," Parshay said. "We got a neighbor down the street and she says she doesn't have any water at all."

Repairs are set to be made Tuesday morning, according to DWSD. Those in the flooded area are asked to avoid driving through, or standing in, the water or ice caused by the broken water main.

Another flooding incident in Detroit, on Plymouth Road, was caused by a semi-truck crashing into a fire hydrant.

Water poured onto the Southfield Freeway below. Due to the frigid weather, Michigan State Police closed the road for hours, starting around 5 p.m., so crews could shut off the water to the hydrant and avoid accidents.

The Southfield Freeway was reopened Monday night, according to MSP.

The broken fire hydrant will be repaired on Tuesday as well.