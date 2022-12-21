Waterford 6th grader caught with loaded 9mm at Pierce Middle School, police say

The Waterford Police Department said a 6th grader was caught with a loaded handgun after a classmate reported that the 11-year-old was carrying what was believed to be a bb gun.

According to police, they were called around 11 a.m. on Wednesday after the gun was found in the backpack of the student at Pierce Middle School.

Police said a student reported to school officials that another 6th grader was carrying a bb gun. But what was found in the student's locker was a loaded 9mm handgun.

Police were immediately called and arrested the 11-year-old student. The gun was taken as evidence.

The student was taken to the Waterford Police Department for processing and is now being held at the Oakland County Children’s Village.

Authorities said no threats were ever made to students or staff by the child who brought the gun. Police are commending the student who informed officials about the weapon and said they're working to determine how the 6th grader was able to get their hands on the gun.