Waterford man accused of beating man with baseball bat after rec league argument

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 33-year-old man from Waterford is in custody and accused of violently beating a 31-year-old Pontiac man with a bat after the two go into an argument during a rec league baseball game.

Carlos Medina was arraigned Friday for the assault that authorities said happened on Sunday afternoon at Aaron Perry Park in Pontiac.

Deputies were called to a report of a large fight and found a man lying on the ground bleeding heavily from a head wound.

Witnesses said there was a baseball game between two Pontiac teams that are part of adult recreational baseball league and, when the game ended, several people got into an argument that resulted in the victim being hit with the bat.

The victim was taken to McLarenhospital and is listed as being in critical but stable condition. Deputies have been unable to interview the victim because of the severity of his injuries.

Medina was arrested on assault with intent to murder, which is punishable by life in prison.