Waterford man charged in fatal Pontiac shooting

The Brief Anthony Louis Ward was charged in a fatal shooting that killed a man in Pontiac Saturday. Ward, 36, was arrested later that day. Deevon Cornea Brown, who was wounded in the 200 block of Osmun, died from his injuries at the hospital.



A Waterford Township man is facing second-degree murder charges in a fatal Pontiac shooting.

Anthony Louis Ward was arraigned Wednesday and ordered to be held without bond in Oakland County Jail.

Ward is charged in the death of Deevon Cornea Brown, who was fatally wounded Saturday just after 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Osmun Street.

Brown, 36, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police received related 911 calls of shots fired in the area, including one incident where a bullet hole was found through the front door of a residence in the 80 block of Wall Street.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Ward later on Saturday in Farmington Hills.