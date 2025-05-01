'A landmark gone': Fire destroys Waterford's Fork N' Pint restaurant

The Brief Fork N' Pint in Waterford Township was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire had to be fought from the outside because the building was collapsing. No one was injured.



A fire gutted Fork n' Pint in Waterford Township on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at the restaurant before 6 a.m. At 7 a.m., flames were shooting out of the roof, while smoke was billowing out of the building. Fire crews have been attacking the flames from above because it was too dangerous to go inside.

"Our crew arrived in four minutes to find fire through the roof," Waterford Fire Chief Matthew Nye said.

Nye said firefighters initially went inside, but had to fight the flames from the outside because the building was collapsing.

"They were met with heavy flames and a collapsing structure," he said.

The building was deemed a total loss.

"This has been a Waterford landmark for a long time," said Kristi Campbell, who lives near the restaurant. "It's a landmark gone."

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

