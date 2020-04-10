Wayne County extends paid furlough for non-essential employees through April 30 due to pandemic

DETROIT - Wayne County announced non-essential county employees will remain on paid furlough in alignment with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay at Home" Order.

The furlough, like the order, remains in effect through 11:59 p.m. on April 30.

“Wayne County continues to provide essential services during this pandemic, and many of our county employees are working remotely from home with great dedication,” Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said. “As our response to COVID-19 continues, we are reviewing what services are essential and which employees are needed to deliver them for the residents of Wayne County.”

The County began the paid furlough on Monday, March 16. This is the second extension. This social distancing effort was taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect the health and safety of employees and residents.

Employees critical to services impacting public health and safety and essential government functions will continue reporting to work, as determined by their supervisor or the elected official overseeing their office. The County reserves the right to recall employees during the furlough and Governor's order to perform or maintain essential functions as needed. Policies will be adjusted or implemented as the situation evolves in advance of April 30.

The County has about 3,500 full-time employees, including sheriff's deputies in jails and public health professionals responding to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Parks Open for Walking and Biking, Restricted Access to Prevent Gathering Parks remain open to the public for walking and biking, but specialized areas such as playscapes and basketball courts are closed in accordance with the Governor's order.

The County has placed signage in high-traffic areas of the parks to encourage residents to avoid gathering and promote social distancing.

Specialized areas that will be closed include:

• Nankin Recreation Area • Merriman play structure • Hines Park dog park • Parr basketball court • Warrendale play structure and basketball court

• Bell Creek play structure and basketball court • Newburgh play structure • Northville play structure • Waterford Bend play structure • Elizabeth Park Marina, play area and skate park

The Nankin Mills Interpretive Center and Parks administration office will remain closed. All county events during the furlough have been canceled. All parks events scheduled through April 30 will be reevaluated as the situation unfolds.

COVID-19 Resources for Residents Wayne County is providing educational materials targeting the most vulnerable residents, including seniors. Materials are available at WayneCounty.com.

Residents seeking additional information can call the County's Coronaviraus info line at 734.287.7870 during business hours or 2-1-1, which is available 24 hours a day. Amended Services Meals on Wheels Service Shifts to Weekly Bulk Delivery Meals On Wheels service will continue for home-delivered meal participants, including liquid nutrition and halal meal program participants. To maintain social distancing and the safety of our volunteers, delivery service will remain a once-a-week service through April 30.

The home meal delivery will consist of a five-day supply of frozen meals delivered on Mondays, including April 13, April 20, and April 27. Monthly liquid nutrition program delivery took place on March 20 and will occur again on April 7 via a drive-up distribution format for registered participants.

Only essential staff will be onsite to coordinate the prepared meals distribution process to delivery drivers that serve 34 cities in Wayne County. County Commission Meetings Available Via Zoom/Call-In.

As a result, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will have personnel appear in court by remote video access whenever possible in keeping with the Directive of the Third Circuit Court.

Continuing today through April 30, 2020, please contact 36th District Court for information about criminal cases. Bond motions will be conducted by phone or by remote video. WCPO will have not have personnel in the 36th District Court Criminal Division out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We will appear by remote video as much as possible while continuing to work with other District Courts’ directives. All scheduled court dates will be limited exclusively to incarcerated defendants.

These measures are being undertaken to protect the WCPO staff, the public, defense attorneys and members of law enforcement. We will not allow members of the public, attorneys or members of law enforcement into our offices until further notice.

Members of the public who are complainants or witnesses in a case with an incarcerated defendant will be given instructions regarding court dates by the prosecutor handling their case. Members of the public with questions should call (313) 224-5777. Members of law enforcement will continue to submit all warrant requests electronically to limit contact while allowing our staff to perform our warrant functions.

Attorneys will submit all pleadings electronically and have contact with WCPO staff via teleconferencing, email or telephone. These procedures are the most responsible way to proceed at this time. Probate Court Accepting Emergency Filings and Conducting Emergency Hearings.

The Wayne County Probate Court will only accept emergency filings and will only conduct emergency hearings effective through Thursday April 30. All hearings originally scheduled during this time will be adjourned, except for the mental health docket on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week.

The Court will notify parties of new hearings dates when the Court reopens. For more information, please visit http://wcpc.us/. Third Judicial Circuit of Michigan Remains Open for Essential Operations Only During the Wayne County furlough period the Third Judicial Circuit of Michigan will remain open to conduct essential operations in all divisions of the Court. Civil and Business Court, Criminal, and Juvenile Division essential operations of the Court will be conducted remotely.

Attorneys and parties will not appear at the courthouse to conduct business. The Court will continue to handle all emergency matters. Please refer to the Court's website for Family/Domestic Division essential operations and directions to access emergency matters.

No trials will be conducted in the Third Judicial Circuit of Michigan during the time of the furlough. Please refer to https://www.3rdcc.org/ Sheriff Office's Functions Continue, on-site visits suspended, attorneys to be screened with few exceptions, the operations of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office will not be affected during this emergency.

Essential public safety functions shall continue to be performed, including operations of the jails. On-site visits with inmates by family, friends, and religious representatives have been suspended.

However, inmates are still allowed to use their commissary accounts to make phone calls and engage in video visitations. In addition, each inmate is being provided with the ability to have two (2) free fiveminute video visits per week - through April 30.

Attorney visits remain in effect; however, attorneys are subject to having to answer health screening questions and having their temperatures taken prior to be admitted to the jails. Attorneys deemed to be a risk to the health, safety and welfare of the inmates and/or jail staff will not be allowed to enter the jails for a visit. Individuals will still be able to post bond for incarcerated inmates. The bond process occurs 24 hours per day, every day of the week. Persons desiring to post bond will be subject to successfully completing a health screening, as identified above, in order to gain access to a jail lobby for the purpose of posting a bond.

Those seeking to deposit monies in an inmate's commissary account may still deposit monies using an on-line service and/or a telephone service, but not in-person. Persons seeking to use these services are instructed to go to SheriffConnect.com to access the operating instructions for both systems.

Note: Due to the potential health risks associated with close personal contact, the process of fingerprinting, Concealed Pistol License applicants and those seeking to renew their permits will be suspended through Thursday, April 30. Treasurer's Office Encourages Online Payments In accordance with the Executive Order, the Wayne County Treasurer's Office will be closed to the public through April 30. During the closure, we will have minimum on-site essential staff to process property tax payments and payment plans.

Other essential employees are being encouraged to work remotely in order to respond to questions via email and to otherwise assist Wayne County taxpayers and local communities until the health crisis subsides.

Taxpayers are strongly encouraged to make tax payments on-line (https://pta.waynecounty.com/), or by mail, phone or mobile app in order to avoid additional interest and penalties. Clerk's Office Closed to Public, See Website for Details and Limited Services The Wayne County Clerk's Office will remain closed to the public. Please see the website for detailed information: www.waynecounty.com/elected/clerk/home.aspx .

Funeral home services will have limited public hours for funeral home directors only from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Monday-Friday). Death certificates can be filed and obtained only by a funeral home representative. Location: 400 Monroe Street, Suite 605, Detroit, MI 48226.

The 10-day marriage license return deadline is suspended until after the office reopens. Returning via USPS is an option by sending to: Wayne County Clerk's Office, Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, 2 Woodward Ave., Suite 201, Detroit, MI 48226, Attention: Marriage Dept.

CPL renewals are available online at michigan.gov/msp. Use the concealed pistol information link.

Any further questions can be directed to: 313.405.6784 or 313.213.5282 via phone or text. Suspended Wayne County Parks Events: Possible rescheduling will be considered on a case by case basis.

• April 16: Earth Day festivities (Nankin Mills) • April 25: Happy Little 5K/Run for the Trees Virtual Race; Trail Trekkers: Boy Scouts: Paws on the Path Adventure (Crosswinds Marsh); Brownies: Hiker (Nankin Mills) • April 29: Girl Scouts: Hiker (Crosswinds Marsh)