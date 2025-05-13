Wayne County Housing Commission returns after decades of inactivity

The Brief The Wayne County Housing Commission has returned to service after a decades-long hiatus. Commissioners were sworn in to the revitalized group on Monday, which includes five members. The commission will focus on bolstering affordable housing in Wayne County.



Big picture view:

For the first time in decades, Wayne County is ramping its housing commission back up. According to a news release from the county, the commission will work to boost access to housing.

The focus on affordable living comes as Wayne County looks to help residents avoid the burden that comes with homelessness.

On May 12, executive Warren Evans inducted five members onto the commission: Elizabeth Kmetz-Armitage, Jonathan C. Kinloch, Ian Conyers, Harolyn Nimmo, and Hassan Sheikh.

What they're saying:

Evans said his decision to reactive the commission was about "devising solutions that are equitable, inclusive and responsive to local needs before this (housing) crisis spirals out of control."

"The lack of affordable housing – and the homelessness it creates - isn’t just a Wayne County crisis, it’s a nationwide crisis resulting in large part from rising rents and aging housing stock that can’t wait much longer for a solution," he said.

Sheikh, the director of economic development at the county, said it was vital step to course correct on a trend afflicting people around the U.S.

"It allows us to strategically invest in communities, support working families, and ensure every resident has access to safe and stable housing," he said.