Wayne County judge halts foreclosures for certain owner-occupied homes

The Wayne County treasurer has successfully petitioned to temporarily prevent foreclosures of certain owner-occupied homes with back taxes until next year.

People who live in the home they owe but have failed to pay taxes on the property between the years 2017-19 will have until March 31, 2023, to satisfy any delinquencies.

The foreclosure halt does not include homes that have tax delinquencies occurring in 2016 or prior.

"Our number one priority remains keeping people in their homes and too many Wayne County taxpayers are still suffering significant economic hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis," Treasurer Eric Sabree said. "We also know that while many have applied for property tax relief from certain programs, they needed more time to compile the appropriate paperwork. So, we continue to make some allowances considering the pandemic."

Sabree said the choice of years was selected because the foreclosure timing for those tax years occurred during the pandemic.

As part of the extension, owner occupants who apply to the state's relief program can have the property removed from potential foreclosure "regardless of the delinquent tax year."

However, to qualify for the Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund, owners will need to show they experienced a "qualified financial hardship" due to the pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020. The maximum amount of assistance per household is $25,000.

Prior to the order being approved by the Wayne Circuit Court, the country treasurer had set a March 31 deadline for those that had been behind payments. Anyone who hadn't resolved delinquencies would be required to set up a payment plan.

Advertisement

Several options are available.