Wayne County kicks off three-day job fair with positions in nursing, law enforcement, and trades

Jobs, jobs, jobs - that's the mantra from Wayne County for the next 72 hours where a collaboration with the community college nearby has hundreds of positions from dozens of careers open needing to be filled.

Beginning Oct. 27 at the downtown campus of Wayne Community College will have on-site interviews, exams, and job offers for specific positions. The program is intended to focus on people interested in careers in criminal and civil justice, business, and public health.

Those that need access to a computer can find availability at the Center for Learning Technology at the Downriver Campus in Taylor. Applicants should have a valid driver’s license, three professional letters of reference, and their most recent education transcripts (if applicable) when attending the job fair.

"I am excited about this mutually beneficial partnership with Wayne County Community College District; it will afford us the opportunity to build a stronger workforce in Wayne County by hiring well educated, culturally diverse and career ready individuals," said County Executive Evans. "Additionally, it provides extra incentives for students to complete their studies knowing that this bridge into the workforce exists."

The second day of the career fair will be at the WCCCD Northwest Campus on West Outer Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Oct. 29, applicants can participate and apply for jobs virtually.

A full schedule is below. Both events are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Oct. 27 - WCCCD Downtown Campus, 801 West Fort Street, Detroit, MI 48226

Oct 28 - WCCCD Northwest Campus, 8200 West Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48219

Oct 29 - Applicants can participate and apply for jobs virtually

For more information on the job fair and to register, visit www.waynecounty.com/jobfair