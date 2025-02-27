Michigan man accused of drugging, raping children in basement videos: 'Put him to sleep then no limits'

The Brief A Wayne County man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. Shariq Alam is accused of using the drug GHB on his minor victim(s) and then sexually assaulting them in a basement bedroom. Law enforcement got search warrants for Alam's residence where flash drives and electronic devices were found and seized.



A Metro Detroit man accused of using the GHB drug to sedate children victimized in basement sexual assaults he would record.

Producer's note: Details of this story are disturbing and may upset some readers, adult discretion is advised.

The backstory:

Shariq Alam was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography on Tuesday, according to US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Alam, whose age was not included in the criminal complaint, is a Wayne County resident, where in a basement bedroom the alleged videos of the sexual assaults would be recorded as they took place.

In one text from Alam to suspect "Individual-1," he bragged that he had taken a "(expletive) hot a** video" of a minor that he was next to. On another occasion, Alam stated that he was next to a minor who was "looking juicy."

Alam then allegedly said "Find a way to put him to sleep and then no limits." The second suspect, Individual-1 responded that he had "g" known as GHB, a depression drug with sedative and euphoric effects, commonly referred to as the date-rape drug.

Law enforcement got search warrants for his residence and electronic devices on Tuesday.

"In a basement bedroom at the residence, law enforcement observed a cell phone holder, and an external camera light attached to the nightstand facing the bed. In the same room, law enforcement located sexual toys and paraphernalia and several flash drives," the criminal complaint said.

Multiple videos were found on two of the flash drives that met child pornography standards, including footage of a minor child sexually assaulted by an adult male in what appeared to be the basement bedroom of the house.

In the same folder on the flash drive, law enforcement also found videos allegedly show Alam and other adults in sexual activity appearing to be filmed in the same basement bedroom. Investigators say Alam's face is visible at the beginning from a forward-facing cell phone camera.