Wayne County man confronts Biden on guns, told he's full of sh**

A Belleville man clashed with presidential hopeful Joe Biden when he spoke to autoworkers inside Detroit's Fiat Chrysler plant Tuesday morning when he accused Biden of trying to end the Second Amendment.

Jerry Wayne says he doesn't represent the United Auto Workers in any way -- but feels he shares similar views and wanted to take his question about guns straight to the source. So he asked him why he was trying to take away guns.

"Mr. Biden came in and he was shaking hands with a lot of the union members and he came to me and I took this opportunity to ask a question," Wayne said.

Here's how the conversation played out:

Wayne: "You are actively trying to end the Second Amendment."

Biden: "You are full of sh**. Hold on, hold on, I support the Second Amendment."

Wayne says he recently saw a clip put out by conservative media with Biden promising to put Beto O'Rourke in charge of gun control, a former candidate who rallied that he wanted to confiscate guns.

This got the attention of the NRA and gun owners across the nation, who felt Biden was now coming for their guns. Concerned, Wayne decided to take his question straight to Biden as he met with auto workers at the Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit.

Wayne told FOX 2 this was the question he asked Biden:

"I'd like you to explain how you would not only keep us working but how you intend to get the union vote when there is a large portion of union workers that are gun enthusiasts and you are actively trying to take away our Second Amendment right and take away our guns?" Wayne said. "When I asked my question, instead of answering it, he kind of went off the deep end and called me a liar and started to approach me in a close manner with his finger in my face."

Onlookers captured the exchange on their cellphones.

Biden: "I'm not taking your guns away, at all. Do you need 100 rounds?"

Wayne: "When you were with Beto you said I'm going to take your guns away."

Biden: "I did not say that. That's not true. I did not say that."

Biden: "Wait, wait, wait....they are going to take your AR-15s away."

Biden misspoke referring to an AR-15. Recently, Biden said all assault rifles should be illegal, but he never said he would ban all guns or anyone's Second Amendment rights.

"By no means was I trying to stir anything up," Wayne said. "I just wanted an answer, I'm a citizen and he could possibly be our president."

Wayne said he didn't even vote for Donald Trump in the last election, although, he is happy with how the president is running the country right now. Biden had a chance to change his mind, but he did not.

"If he gave me a solid answer maybe he could sway me or sway other people," Wayne said. "The media is there, it's not a good look for him or the direction our country is going for, right now."

Wayne told FOX 2 he is in support of background checks and better training for gun owners.

Biden was meeting with union members on the day of Michigan's Primary, which he went on to win, extending his large lead over Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination.