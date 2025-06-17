Wayne County partners with youth gun violence diversion program to help save lives

The Brief A local nonprofit partnered with Wayne County to address youth gun violence, backed by a $400,000 grant from Michigan State Police. The People's Action offers a 20-week program focusing on mental health and resilience for teens with low-level gun offenses. Community members lead programs to curb gang involvement and violence, aiming to divert youth from incarceration and support at-risk teens.



Too many guns in the hands of children are resulting in one too many lives being changed forever.

Gun violence among youths continues to cripple families and communities across Metro Detroit. Now, a local nonprofit is stepping in, partnering with Wayne County through an approved grant to help take aim at change.

Local perspective:

A deadly cycle across Wayne County. Gun violence is claiming young lives and shaping others behind bars. Currently, more than 300 kids are serving time for illegally carrying a gun.

"You’re talking about dealing with the kids who have the highest propensity to commit violence in the community, so when you’re dealing with that, you’re dealing with all types of different trauma," said Negus Vu, President of The People's Action. "That’s been a rough battle."

The county’s Juvenile and Youth Services team says teens on probation for gun charges are down 18% since October 2024, thanks to community programs.

Still, they say it's not enough.

"Our goal is to divert as many young people away from formal incarceration as we can," said Melissa Fernandez, Director of Wayne County Juvenile & Youth Services. "The youth really are struggling without having support and engagement, community engagement, and that’s what makes The People's Action so special."

The backstory:

Since 2018, the grassroots nonprofit has worked with Detroit teens, helping curb gang involvement and retaliatory violence. Their programs are led by trained community members who’ve lived and overcome those experiences.

"We understand that you have to have those relationships established in order to properly impact the child and their family," said Jacqueline Robinson with The People's Action. "We have about 30 children who are considered high risk and working with Wayne County. We’re going to get up to 100 and probably more."

Their collaboration was supported by the county executive and approved by commissioners on Tuesday. The nonprofit was handpicked to help counsel youths with low-level gun offenses.

By the numbers:

The effort is backed by a $400,000 grant from the Michigan State Police. The University of Michigan is also helping, tasked with collecting data and research to track the program’s success.

The new 20-week program is set to focus on mental health, building resilience, and supportive intervention, starting this summer.

"My guys, they’re eager to get in there," said Vu. "They’re eager to communicate with these kids because they’re good kids. You know they just need to be steered in the right direction."

What you can do:

The focus is on low-level gun offenses. Referrals can come from the Juvenile Third Circuit Court, parents, schools, and the community. If you know an at-risk teen or a teen victim of gun violence who may need help, reach out to The People's Action.

You can find them by visiting their website, tapping here.