Wayne County Sheriff deputy dies after inmate attack at jail

A Wayne County Sheriff deputy has died after being assaulted at a Wayne County Jail.

Cpl. Bryant Searcy was attacked by an inmate late Wednesday evening around 10 p.m.

The ensuing struggle left Searcy gravely injured. He was later taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital after being treated on scene by medical personnel at the jail and emergency medical services. He would eventually succumb to his injuries.

"It is with heartfelt sadness and deep regret that the Wayne County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of Corporal Bryant Searcy," read a statement from Wayne County Under Sheriff Daniel Pfannes.

Searcy, a 50-year-old veteran who joined the force in 2002 had been assigned to jail division 2, which is located on 525 Clinton Street.

The Detroit Police Department has begun a criminal investigation into the killing. The inmate who attacked Searcy was a 28-year-old man.

A memorial page on Facebook has been set up in honor of Searcy by the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation.

The officer is survived by a wife and daughter.