Wayne Police Department adds video monitored area for online sales, custody exchanges

The Wayne Police Department added an area in its parking lot for people to meet for online sales or child custody exchanges.

The Safe Exchange Zone in front of the department is monitored by video cameras 24/7, giving people who are meeting with strangers an area to safely make sales.

Related: Allen Park couple carjacked at gunpoint during Facebook Marketplace sale

The department noted that police officers will not participate or act as official witnesses. They also will not be available for legal advice or to settle civil or pricing disputes.

(Photo: Wayne PD)