Allen Park couple carjacked at gunpoint during Facebook Marketplace sale

Police are searching for two people after an Allen Park couple was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday by someone meeting them to buy a car they were selling on Facebook Marketplace.

Police said the robber and another person came to the victims’ home for the exchange.

Allen Park police are seeking this man in connection with a March 14, 2021 carjacking.

After fleeing the victims’ house in the stolen car, River Rouge police chased the vehicle. The thieves escaped on foot, and police are still looking for them.

A store security camera captured photos of one of the thieves, and the victim, who is an artist, also drew a photo of the perpetrator.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allen Park police at 313-386-7800.