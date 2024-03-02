Wayne State seeks help in locating missing student

The Wayne State University Police Department (WSUPD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing student, Andrew Watkins, who was last seen on campus at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

Watkins, a 26-year-old resident of the Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments on campus, is a white male, 5 feet 10", weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black pants and white shoes. After the university was contacted by his family on Feb. 29, WSUPD began searching for Watkins.

When an initial investigation did not locate him, the university activated its missing student protocol to broaden the search. This included sending a text and an email to the university community and posting an alert to the university’s homepage with the student’s description and a photo asking anyone with information on Watkins’ whereabouts to contact WSUPD.

The police department is in regular contact with his family and the entire university community is hopeful for his safe return.

Anyone with information about Watkins is encouraged to call the WSUPD at 313-577-2222.