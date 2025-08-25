Wayne State University labeled ‘hostile’ by Islamic organization

The Brief CAIR has designated Wayne State University a "hostile campus," alleging it suppresses free speech for Muslim, Jewish, and allied students. The claim is based on the university's policies and increased police surveillance of pro-Palestinian student protests that began after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack. CAIR is demanding a meeting with university officials, who stated they are committed to free speech while also ensuring protests do not break the law or disrupt campus operations.



As the fall semester resumes on campus at Wayne State University, an Islamic organization is calling out the school for being ‘hostile’ towards free speech.

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is putting the university on notice that the school is hostile towards Muslim and Jewish voices alike, while also claiming the university is actively trying to silence students.

CAIR MI Director of Safe Spaces Zayna Jadallah said on Monday that the assessment was based on the university's policies against recent student protests.

"CAIR MI has designated WSU campus as a hostile campus toward Muslims, Palestinian Jewish and allied voices because of suppression of freedom of speech," Jadallah said. "Especially after October 7th, they started applying policies, erasing policies just to suppress voices of students who descent."

Jadallah is referencing the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and other militant groups. The surprise attack on Israel killed rough 1,200 people, 736 of which were civilians.

It led to a large Israelie military response in Gaza and sparked student protesting on college campuses nationwide, including Wayne State.

"A little over a year we’ve seen increased police surveillance, especially among events that have been held by organizations that are led by Muslims," Jadallah said.

Wayne State senior Mohammed Abuelenain said some students were denied access to campus buildings during the protests.

"We have seen students kicked out of these events kicked out of buildings even though we’ve been following the code of conduct proper reservations have been made," he said.

FOX 2 reached out to the university for comment. They wouldn't go on camera but issued a statement that reads, in part:

"Wayne State University remains deeply committed to supporting freedom of speech, expression and worship for all students, faculty and staff. As an institution of higher learning, we also continue to uphold our obligation to foster civil discourse and ensure – in a content-neutral manner – that conduct on our campus does not violate the law, infringe upon the rights of others, contravene university policy or disrupt university operations."

What's next:

CAIR MI wants immediate action is is calling for a meeting with officials.

"We ask Wayne State to honor their legacy of their students having protests and descent, especially Chicano studies. African American department studies have been brought to life because of the descent of students," Jadallah said.