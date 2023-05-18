WB I-96 ramps to Southfield Freeway closing for 2 months
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Starting next week, the westbound I-96 ramps to the Southfield Freeway will be closed for two months.
The closure begins at 7 a.m. Monday, May 22. Both the express and local ramps will be closed to north and southbound Southfield for concrete deck patching and repair.
This work may include closing lanes on westbound I-96 as needed.
The ramps will be closed through July.
Detour:
Westbound I-96 to southbound Evergreen Road, then eastbound I-96 to northbound and southbound Southfield Freeway.