WB I-96 ramps to Southfield Freeway closing for 2 months

Starting next week, the westbound I-96 ramps to the Southfield Freeway will be closed for two months.

The closure begins at 7 a.m. Monday, May 22. Both the express and local ramps will be closed to north and southbound Southfield for concrete deck patching and repair.

This work may include closing lanes on westbound I-96 as needed.

The ramps will be closed through July.

Detour:

Westbound I-96 to southbound Evergreen Road, then eastbound I-96 to northbound and southbound Southfield Freeway.