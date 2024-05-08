'We feel blessed': Elderly Air Force vet receives free new roof for home

Wednesday was a beautiful day to give back - and that's just what Owens Corning, Schoenherr Roofing, and Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County are doing - one brand-new roof at a time.

"I recognized that the problem was pretty much getting worse as time went on and was causing us a lot of consternation and distress," said Michael Johnson, US Air Force veteran. So this is really helping us enjoy our home. We feel blessed."

Johnson is an American hero who honored our country with his service. He's also a proud Metro Detroiter who has lived in this home with his wife for over 30 years.

But his home was in desperate need of a makeover - one they never thought would happen.



"I’m so elated that was a concern of mine in terms of keeping the property up, just to keep the value up," he said. "So this is helping us out quite a bit."

But thanks to the Habitat for Humanity and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, veterans like Johnson don't have to worry about spending their fixed incomes to live comfortably.

"We're huge about giving back to the community - especially veterans so it’s a great day to give Mike a new roof," said Rob Minielly, Owens Corning.

This program and partnership started in 2016 and since then, more than 550 military members have received new roofs.

Schoenherr Roofing's team was on-site to complete the job.



"The roof is a complex system," said Caleb Nichols, Schoenherr Roofing. "Michael’s roof for example, had no ventilation,no exhaust ventilation, so his wood was rotting from the inside out.

"Just being able to hear his stories and where he’s come from, his background gives us no greater joy than to be able to serve him with a new roof replacement. "

The crews worked since early morning with a goal to complete the project by the end of the day.