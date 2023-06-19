We Run 313 celebrates Juneteenth with symbolic 2.5-mile Detroit route

On this Juneteenth, a special run was held in Detroit commemorating the holiday

"We Run 313 is a social running club that connects like-minded individuals through running to build a healthier and happier community," said Lance Woods, the group's co-founder. "The route is in the Northwest Goldberg community 48208, which is called 'Zone 8.'"

We Run 313 partnered with Henry Ford Health for this inaugural Juneteenth run. It is a 2.5 run with a few stops along the way.

The 2.5-mile distance is symbolic of the amount of time news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the enslaved people in Texas, after it was signed.

"It’s about recognizing progress in the community, it is about amplifying the need for more progress and lifting the voices of the community, so they can be heard," said Barry Blackwell of Henry Ford Health.

The event helped celebrate Juneteeth, connecting mind, body and soul, one step at a time.

"For me movement I think, brings you energy. It also just helps you feel better in general even if you (are) stressed, I go for a walk. It improves my mood, and clears my mind," said Kimika Garrett.

While this is the first time We Run 313 and Henry Ford Health have joined forces to celebrate Juneteenth — it’s been a federal holiday since 2021.

"This is our holiday, that we have something to celebrate, and that we’re getting the community involved, others involved, our allies involved, it fills my heart with joy," said Garrett.

"We’re all together we’re supporting one another, that’s what the United States is, we’re a melting pot and I love it," said D'Angela Pitts.



