Weekend road construction closures planned for Sept 21-22

Some road construction projects could affect your plans, this weekend.

Oakland County

Starting at 11 p.m. Friday night both sides of I-75 will close from I-696 to Square Lake Road.

Crews will demolish a bridge at Dallas Avenue and make pavement repairs. The project is expected to wrap up in time for Monday morning's rush hour.



Detroit

A weekend closure of I-94 began Friday night instead of Saturday.

All eastbound lanes from Michigan Avenue to I-75 are shut down for pavement repair. Avoid the area if possible but if you can't, just follow the detour signs. I-94 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Advertisement

Telegraph

And on Detroit's west side, southbound Telegraph is closed from Five Mile to I-96.



Work crews are removing and replacing support beams and patching the driving surface. The closure will continue until October.

For more information go to Fox2Detroit.com/traffic