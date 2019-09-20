Expand / Collapse search

Weekend road construction closures planned for Sept 21-22

FOX 2 - Some road construction projects could affect your plans, this weekend.

  • Oakland County    

Starting at 11 p.m. Friday night both sides of I-75 will close from I-696 to Square Lake Road.  

Crews will demolish a bridge at Dallas Avenue and make pavement repairs. The project is expected to wrap up in time for Monday morning's rush hour.
    

  • Detroit

A weekend closure of I-94 began Friday night instead of Saturday.

All eastbound lanes from Michigan Avenue to I-75 are shut down for pavement repair. Avoid the area if possible but if you can't, just follow the detour signs. I-94 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

  • Telegraph

And on Detroit's west side, southbound Telegraph is closed from Five Mile to I-96. 
    
Work crews are removing and replacing support beams and patching the driving surface.  The closure will continue until October. 

