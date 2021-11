Weekend road construction to watch out for in Metro Detroit - Oct. 29-31

article

As the construction season begins to wind down, there will be a smattering of lane closures around Metro Detroit.

A complete list is below:

I-75:

Oakland - SB I-75, Corporate Dr to Wattles Rd, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed, Sat 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oakland - NB I-75, Big Beaver to Corporate Dr, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed, Mon-Wed 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wayne – NB I-75, Holbrook to M-8/Davison, 1 LANE OPEN, three closed intermittently, Sat-Sun 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wayne – NB I-75, Caniff to M-8/Davison, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 CLOSED, Sun 2 p.m. to late Nov.

Wayne – NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8/Davison, Sat 5 a.m. to early Nov.

Wayne – EB/WB Caniff St RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Sat 5 a.m. to early Nov.

I-94:

Wayne - WB I-94 CLOSED, M-3/Gratiot to I-75, Fri 8 p.m. - Sun 7 a.m., incl. on/off ramps.

Wayne - EB I-94, Trumbull St to M-10, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed intermittently, Mon 8 p.m. - Tue 5 a.m.

I-96:

Wayne – EB I-96, Warren to MLK, 3 lanes open, 1 lane closed intermittently, Mon 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wayne - WB I-96, MLK to Warren, 3 lanes open, 1 lane closed intermittently, Mon 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Wayne - WB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri noon-3 p.m.

I-696:

Macomb - WB I-696 at Schoenherr, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, Mon 10 p.m. - Tue 3 a.m.

Oakland - EB I-696, John R to Couzens, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, Sun 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Oakland - WB I-696, Couzens to John R Rd, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, Sun 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Wayne - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 7 p.m. - Sun 7 a.m.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne – EB/WB M-8 at I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed intermittently, Mon 5 a.m. to mid-Nov.

Wayne - NB/SB Oakland Ave RAMP CLOSED, to EB M-8, Mon 5 a.m. to mid-Nov.

Wayne – WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED, to NB I-75, Mon 5 a.m. to early Nov.

M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne - SB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to US-12/Michigan, Sun Noon- Fri 3 p.m.

M-97: (Groesbeck)

Macomb- NB/SB M-97 CLOSED at Elizabeth Rd, Sat 6 a.m. - 6:15 a.m.

US-24:

Advertisement