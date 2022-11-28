Weiss Distilling Co. becomes winter wonderland featuring themed cocktails in Clawson

article

Weiss Distilling Co., Clawson's speakeasy, has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

You can sip winter-themed cocktails in the immersive bar that's ready to get you into the holiday spirit.

Find more things to do here.

This is the second time the distillery has gone all out for a holiday – you may have spotted a giant skeleton greeting people in front of the building for Halloweiss.

Bar seating is first come, first served, while reservations can be made for tables here.

Weiss Distilling Co. is at 34 E. 12 Mile Rd.

(Mobile users - can't see the menu below? Click here.)