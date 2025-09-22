Welcome back Amy Andrews!

On Monday a familiar face returned to the anchor desk with Amy Andrews this morning.

Amy had been off for an extended period but says she is feeling great on FOX 2 Mornings at 6 a.m. with Josh Landon.

"It is great to be back," she said.

"Welcome back, how are you feeling?" Josh said.

"I feel so good, and if I don't, I'll just pass out over (by) you," she quipped. "Thank you everyone who wrote, sent cards, everything. It meant the world to me for your prayers. And I'm just happy to be back."

Getting used to the morning grind, however might take a minute she admitted.

"So much energy, because I've been waking up at 2:30 every morning while I've been off," she said.

Weather Authority Derek Kevra spoke for all of us today:

"Some Mondays are hard to wake up and come to work," he said. "But when Amy's here it makes it a little easier doesn't it? It is a much better Monday here."

Keep up with Amy on social media:

On Facebook here, Instagram here and X, formerly Twitter, here.