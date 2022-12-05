Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

article

Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township.

According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.

Hermann, 53, of Inkster, died, while a 35-year-old Sumpter Township man suffered minor injuries. A 47-year-old Ypsilanti man was also involved in the crash. He was not hurt.

Witnesses are asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton at 734-699-8930.

Hermann ran a mobile vet clinic for dogs and cats around southeast Michigan. He was known for low-cost wellness vaccine clinics he provided for pets.

His office, Mobile Vet Clinic with Dr. John Hermann, is asking for patience as they figure out what the future holds. More information will be posted to its Facebook page when it is available.