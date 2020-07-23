Well-known Michigan designer Dominic Pangborn selling custom face masks

He's known for his custom ties, silk scarves and handbags - and now Dominic Pangborn is creating custom masks, too.

He's known as the Tie Guy. Famous people wear his ties, like Dennis Archer and Huel Perkins. He says he's designed several thousand over the span of his career.

But behind the ties, Dominic is also an artist, entrepreneur and author. And now the pandemic has given him yet another project.

"I had more time to do things that I never imagined," he said. Which includes designing masks.

"Just decided to see how it would take off," he said. Takes off? Dominic produced a limited number - and they've almost all sold out in a week.

He says he's getting requests now too to match face masks with the ties, or to match the handbag.

Advertisement

The masks are $17. You can get more information or order yours online at www.pangbornties.com.

Another project is keeping him busy, too. On the day we visited Dominic in his Detroit studio he was working on an art project for Henry Ford Hospital for his hometown of Jackson, Michigan.