Wells Hall at Michigan State evacuated due to chemical

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An unidentified chemical in Wells Hall at Michigan State University has caused an evacuation.

Officials said it was being done out of an abundance of caution.

Emergency personnel are at the scene.

"The health and safety of our campus community is our top priority," said a statement from Michigan State University on X, formerly Twitter. "There is no threat to the campus at this time but we ask the community to avoid the area."

FOX 2 will have more updates when they become available.