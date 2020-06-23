West Bloomfield FD is hiring paramedic firefighters as first responder need greater than ever

There's never been a more challenging time to be first responder than right now when the need is greater than ever as the country continues to fight COVID-19 cases. Now, one department is looking for a few high-quality paramedics to train to become firefighters.

Brian Bonora is a paramedic and firefighter with West Bloomfield who comes from a family of firefighters and now has a whole new family in the fire department.

"A great job - it's a great job," Bonora said. "You go from your family at home to a big family here at the fire department - that, to me, is one of the biggest benefits that I've experienced."

But the fire department is need of some more people. Several paramedic firefighters are retiring and West Bloomfield Fire is hiring.

The department has eight openings but they're not alone. Fire Chief Greg Flynn says departments across the country are facing a shortage of recruits and COVID-19 has made it even more challenging and most of the West Bloomfield Fire Department's calls are medical runs.

"COVID-19 has really highlighted what it means to be a paramedic and be a firefighter within a community," Flynn said. "We adapted to those challenges very quickly - that's what we do - and those are the type of people we're looking for - those that are flexible, those that are eager to learn, those that want to embrace the challenge and sometimes the risk of being a paramedic-firefighter in West Bloomfield."

That's why they're looking to hire paramedics and pay them to become firefighters. Starting salary is $45,000 a year but within several years, they could be taking home up to $75,000.

Chief Flynn said diversity is important and it's what they look for in their new recruits. But they're also looking for some other people who meet their core values of kindness, knowledge, and professionalism.

"The West Bloomfield community is a diverse community and we look to have the firefighters and paramedics reflect that diversity within our community," Flynn said. Someone with a servant's heart looking to give back to the community in a very rewarding job that you're compensated well - a good wage. good benefits, and a safe place to work."

"If you have the ambition and the desire to help people - to make yourself better and your community - that's who I want to work with," Bonora said.

You do have to be a paramedic to apply for the positions which you can find on the city's website.

