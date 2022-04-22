West Michigan man charged with soliciting Dearborn teen with autism for sexual material

article

The Dearborn Police Department said a man from west Michigan was arrested following an investigation when a 14-year-old with autism was solicited for sexual material from the adult man.

Mason Kuiper of Zeeland, Michigan, was arrested Friday after an investigation by Dearborn police, which started nearly two weeks ago.

On April 10, the Dearborn Police Department received a complaint that an adult man from the Grand Rapids area solicited a 14-year-old for sexually explicit material via social media. The teen identified in the chat as autistic.

As authorities investigated, they obtained an arrant for Kuiper's home, which is roughly three hours west of Dearborn. Multiple devices were seized and he was taken into custody and charged on Friday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges against Kuiper for five counts of Aggravated Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material and five counts of Using a Computer/Internet to Commit a Crime. He was arraigned before Honorable Judge Mark Somers of the 19th District Court and issued a $200,000 cash bond.