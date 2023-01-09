West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November

article

Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022.

Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.

Tarasiewicz has diabetes, early dementia with mild cognitive impairment, trouble hearing, visual-spatial problems, and seizures. He takes medication for the diabetes and seizures.

Besides leaving behind his phone, medicine, and cards, he also did not bring his jacket or driver's license. According to his daughter, he had his house key, snow boots, some cash, his Social Security card, and proof of health insurance. No new credit accounts have been opened since he disappeared.

Ray Tarasiewicz

Tarasiewicz does not own a car and was known to walk around his area. Spots where he frequently walked, including Burlingame Avenue, Clyde Park Avenue, Byron Center Avenue, and 28th-54th street, have been checked, along with places he has been known to visit, but there's been no sign of him.

Read Next: Foul play suspected after mother never came home on Dec. 10

His daughter said he also hasn't been seen on surveillance video or bus cameras. K9s did follow the scent of him walking from his home to the Spectrum Lanes Bowling area front doors, but there is no camera footage outside and no footage of him inside the business.

Search parties continue to comb the area looking for Tarasiewicz. A Facebook group has been created for updates on the search.

Tarasiewicz is 6 feet tall, weights 220 pounds, has white hair, a full beard, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616-530-7300.