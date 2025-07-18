West Michigan woman finds dead mouse in Monster Energy drink, attorney says

The Brief A woman and her attorney are suing Monster Energy after she found a dead mouse at the bottom of her drink. McKenzie Cain says she bought a white Monster from a bagel shop in Grand Rapids and drank it all in her car, until she found the mouse. McKenzie was tested for a panel of illnesses but was all clear. She was unfortunately left with depression and anxiety.



A lot of us grab an energy drink when we get a little tired during the day, and that’s what a West Michigan woman did, until she found a furry surprise in the can.

A Disgusting Discovery:

McKenzie Cain says she bought a white Monster from a bagel shop in Grand Rapids and drank it all in her car. In a weird twist, it still felt heavy, and she smelled an off odor.

When she peered in the can, her attorney, Zach Runyan says a mouse was in her Monster.

Image provided by: Runyan Law Group

"In this case, she didn’t realize there was a mouse in it until she finished the drink," said attorney Zach Runyan. "It eventually turned into her vomiting; she had to go to the doctor multiple times because she kept vomiting, and this went on for days."

McKenzie was tested for a panel of illnesses but was all clear. She was unfortunately left with depression and anxiety.

That’s why they’ve filed suit against Monster Energy. The case has just moved to federal court, and if they don’t settle, it will go to trial.

Until then, the mouse is on ice in case it’s needed for evidence.

"It had to have gotten in there when they were manufacturing the can and closing it up; how that happens, I don’t know. Obviously, someone made a mistake somewhere," Runyan said.

What they're saying:

A statement from Monster Energy said in part:

"The lawsuit is a copycat claim based on a hoax found on the internet. Strict manufacturing processes and technology make it impossible for a mouse to be sealed inside a Monster Energy drink."

However, Runyan has been down this road before as one of a handful of mouse in food/drink cases he has handled.

"The amount of calls I get about foreign objects in people’s food that they buy at restaurants or pick up at the store, it’s really disturbing. It happens a lot more than you think," said Runyan.