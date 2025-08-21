1st 2025 West Nile Virus-related death reported in Michigan

article

A person from west Michigan has died after becoming infected with West Nile Virus, according to the Kent County Health Department (KCHD).

This is Kent County's first West Nile-related death since May 2024, and the first death related to the virus in Michigan this year. According to the health department, the person who died lived only 3,000 feet from an area where the virus was detected in mosquitoes.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this individual," said Brendan Earl, Supervising Sanitarian at KCHD. "This tragic outcome is a reminder that mosquitoes in our area are active and capable of spreading serious illness. Prevention remains our best protection."

West Nile Virus in Michigan

According to data from the state, the virus has been confirmed in humans in Kent, Oakland, Livingston, Macomb, and Sanilac counties.

As of Aug. 15, there have been 91 mosquito pools that have tested positive for mosquito-transmitted viruses, including West Nile. That number may be higher now, since that data did not include the Kent or Oakland County human cases.

West Nile Virus symptoms

According to the KCHD, most people infected with West Nile Virus show no symptoms, while about one in five develop flu-like symptoms, including fevers, headaches, body aches, and rashes.

About one in 150 people develop more serious illnesses that can affect the cental nervous system. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said this can lead to brain swelling and possible death. People older than 50 are more likely to experience serious illness from West Nile Virus.

Protecting yourself from West Nile Virus

West Nile Virus is spread from birds to mosquitoes when the insects bite infected birds. The virus can then be spread to humans through mosquito bites.

Experts say preventing mosquito bites is the best way to protect yourself.

"It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness. Use insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors during times when mosquitoes are active," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive. "These precautions are especially important during peak mosquito-biting hours, which are from dusk to dawn."

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered insect repellent.

- All EPA-registered insect repellents are evaluated for safety and effectiveness, and will contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol as the active ingredient. Repellents containing a higher percentage of the active ingredient typically provide longer-lasting protection.

- Always follow the product label instructions.

- Remind children not to rub their eyes or touch their mouth after using repellent on their hands, as it can cause irritation.

Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water around your home.

- Turn over any container that can collect water. Once a week, empty items that hold water such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, pet bowls, flowerpots and trash containers.

- Clean clogged roof gutters, especially if leaves tend to plug the drains.

- Treat standing water - such as retention ponds or drainage ditches - with a mosquito larvicide. It is easy to use and can be purchased at most home improvement stores.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Limit outdoor activity from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Cover holes in window and door screens. Do not prop open doors.