I-94 closed in Detroit due to jack-knifed tanker crashing into median

article

Drivers should avoid I-94 after a crash in Detroit shutdown traffic for the highway.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is asking drivers to find an alternate route after shutting down the freeway.

State Police said around 11:15 a.m. the driver of a tanker who was traveling east on I-94 near Mt. Elliott was going too fast. They then lost control and struck the median. The crash damaged the wall and sent debris into the westbound lanes of the highway.

The crash also punctured a hole in the fuel tank and leaked onto the highway.

The incident shutdown both directions of I-94, at Van Dyke for those heading westbound and at Mt. Elliot for those going east.

The snow is likely not making driving any easier for those on the road, so travelers are advised to take it easy - especially as the snow storm blowing through Southeast Michigan intensifies.

Here's the latest on the snow storm hitting Southeast Michigan today.