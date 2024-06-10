Westbound I-96 closed from Novi to Beck due to serious crash
article
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A serious crash has temporarily closed all lanes of westbound I-96, from Novi Road to Beck Road, in western Oakland County.
The crash, involving two cars, took place Monday afternoon in Novi. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
"Do not enter WB 96 until west of Beck," The Michigan Department of Transportation posted on X.
There is severe traffic on the freeway due to the crash.
Traffic backup caused by a crash on I-96 in Novi. The freeway is closed from Novi Road to Beck road. (Mi Drive traffic camera)