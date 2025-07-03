Westland hit-and-run: Police search for suspect, GoFundMe setup for victim

The Brief Garden City resident Megan King shares her hit-and-run ordeal, urging the driver to take responsibility and contact police. Megan was struck while crossing a Westland intersection; nearby restaurant employees helped her reach safety. Police seek a black Nissan with front-end damage; Megan recovers in hospital, supported by a GoFundMe campaign.



A Garden City resident is sharing her story after she narrowly escaped death. The woman was crossing a street when she became the victim of a hit-and-run.

The backstory:

It was Friday the 13th when Megan King was crossing the intersection near Cherry Hill and Venoy in Westland. Her day then turned into a nightmare when a car plowed into her.

"All the other cars had stopped, so I thought it was safe for me to walk. It said I could walk," said King. "The next thing you know, I’m getting struck by a car and left in the middle of the road."

Clinging to life, Megan was screaming for help.

"My first instinct was to try to get up, but at that moment, I realized, my leg, I could not move my lower body," she said.

Drivers responded to Megan’s screams by honking their horns for her to move.

Employees at nearby restaurants helped get Megan to safety.

"I’m just really happy that it was early enough that those restaurants were still open and someone did see me," she said.

What's next:

For now, Megan has a message for the driver who hit her.

"I don’t care if you were drunk, I don’t care if you did not have insurance. I don’t care if you were driving someone else’s car or if you were scared, you could’ve at least stopped and called the police," she said.

Police say they are searching for a black vehicle, possibly a Nissan, that has front-end damage on the driver's side.

Megan continues to recover in the hospital; her injuries are painful, and her bills are mounting.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Megan.