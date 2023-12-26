Witness of Garden City car crash shot in the face, suspect killed by police

A Westland man was shot in the face Tuesday morning after approaching the scene of a car accident to offer assistance.

Antoine Williams, 48, was pumping gas at the intersection of Ford and Venoy in Garden City when he heard a loud crash. As he walked up to the cars involved in the accident, one of the drivers, a 37-year-old Hamtramck man, got out and opened fire on Williams and other vehicles in the area.

The suspect struck Williams around the cheek and ear area. However, he is expected to recover.

"I was bleeding everywhere," Williams said. "Then I started running to the gas station, and he started shooting everywhere else."

FOX 2 spoke with Williams while he was at the hospital on Tuesday.

The armed man followed Williams into the gas station.

Those inside the business at the time of the incident, around 8 a.m., told Williams "to lock the door," but he "could not find the lock," he said. "So he started chasing me around the gas station."

Police arrived and confronted the suspect before an officer shot and killed him, according to Michigan State Police.

His son, Antoine Williams Jr. said his father is "currently fine. His vitals are great. Everything looks good so far… Mostly just trying to repair his ear."

The other driver involved in the crash is in stable condition as well, according to police.

The intersection where the car accident took place was closed for hours but is currently open again. Police continue to investigate.

Williams Jr. said his focus right now is on his dad and his physical and emotional health.

"He’s currently a little bit jittery and everything – still dealing with the effects of being in shock. But overall, he’s doing pretty good," Williams Jr. said.