Westland police investigate homicide after stabbing early Tuesday

Westland police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning at a home near Palmer Road.

Responding to a felonious assault report around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Westland Police Department were dispatched to a home near Gloria Street, just north of Michigan Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located an injured subject and began rendering aid until the fire department arrived.

Despite deploying life-saving efforts at the scene, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police located a suspect soon after, placing him in police custody.

Officers investigating the homicide said both parties knew each other and it was not a random act of violence.

Roads in the area were blocked off four several hours while officers conducted a search of the premises.

Both identities of the suspect and the victim are being withheld until the family can be notified and potential charges are reviewed.

The investigation is still in its early stages.