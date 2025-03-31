Westland police investigating viral videos of guns and drugs around children

The Brief Viral videos on social media have led to an investigation by Westland officials. The videos showed multiple people doing drugs and flashing guns while children were in their presence. The dad in the videos has a criminal history in Westland.



A viral video looks to incriminate some bad behavior in Westland with little children in the presence of guns and drugs.

What they're saying:

Videos on social media caught the attention of many as they gained momentum on social media and now the attention of Westland police, who are very concerned.

In the video, a gun is flashed while driving. Meanwhile, a baby can be seen in a car seat, and a toddler roaming free.

In another video, the man smokes a blunt with a sleeping baby in the back, and they’re all posted by these two Westland men on their own social media accounts.

It’s unclear when the videos were taken, but they're the same duo, and in one video a woman makes an appearance, snorting something unknown off-screen.

At this point, those in the videos were not charged with a crime, so their identities are kept private.

What's next:

The videos circulating on social media included one where crack is mentioned, causing Westland police to launch an investigation. The same day they saw them, they did a welfare check of the children immediately.

Westland police said in a statement that they’re working in conjunction with Child Protective Services (CPS) in regard to this incident. More specific details cannot be shared at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Dig deeper:

The dad talked about in this story does have a criminal history in Westland for domestic violence, assault, and not restraining a child in a car.